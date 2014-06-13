Here’s The Poster For Outkast’s Homecoming Concert In Atlanta

The recently reunited Outkast kicked off this Friday morning off tweeting the above poster accompanied by a simple #ATLast hashtag to announce their homecoming concert this fall in Atlanta’s Centennial Park on September 27th. It’s not only without a doubt a cool poster, but it’s also informative as hell. Outside of naming the special guests and actually transacting ticket sales for you it pretty much provides every bit of information you could possibly want at this time.

Tickets go on sale next week. OutkastATLast.com has every other bit of information, except — as Spencer Hall pointed out — whether or not your college team is on bye. I’m going to @ Big Boi right now to suggest an additional tab.