Holiday Reminder: It Sounds Like Brenda Lee Says The F-Word In ‘Rockin Around The Christmas Tree’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s December, which means the holiday season is officially upon us, which means Christmas songs are filling the airwaves, which means it is yet again time for my favorite Christmas tradition: Me reminding everyone that it really sounds like Brenda Lee says the F-word in “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Join me, if you will, at the 0:22 mark of the YouTube video above, at the beginning of Verse 2:

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree

Let the Christmas spirit ring

Later we’ll have some pumpkin pie

And we’ll do some caroling

Yes, wonderful, lovely. A pleasant sounding December evening. But listen again, and this time focus very hard on the line, “Later we’ll have some pumpkin pie.” It … it sounds like she says “f*ckin’ pie,” right? Like, a lot? I realized this back when I was a kid and it has brought me unending joy at the holidays ever since. And now it will bring you the same joy, because once you hear it for the first time you will never be able to unhear it. Ever. It lives in your head now. “Later we’ll have some f*ckin’ pie.”

Merry Christmas.