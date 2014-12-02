Holiday Reminder: It Sounds Like Brenda Lee Says The F-Word In ‘Rockin Around The Christmas Tree’

It’s December, which means the holiday season is officially upon us, which means Christmas songs are filling the airwaves, which means it is yet again time for my favorite Christmas tradition: Me reminding everyone that it really sounds like Brenda Lee says the F-word in “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”
Join me, if you will, at the 0:22 mark of the YouTube video above, at the beginning of Verse 2:
Rockin’ around the Christmas tree
Let the Christmas spirit ring
Later we’ll have some pumpkin pie
And we’ll do some caroling
Yes, wonderful, lovely. A pleasant sounding December evening. But listen again, and this time focus very hard on the line, “Later we’ll have some pumpkin pie.” It … it sounds like she says “f*ckin’ pie,” right? Like, a lot? I realized this back when I was a kid and it has brought me unending joy at the holidays ever since. And now it will bring you the same joy, because once you hear it for the first time you will never be able to unhear it. Ever. It lives in your head now. “Later we’ll have some f*ckin’ pie.”
Merry Christmas.
I hear pumpkin. I think you need to find a shitty quality audio rip to bring back the memories of the victrola phonograph you used to listen to it on (you’re old as dirt, right?), not an HD one.
I hear pumpkin too. She does bop her voice around a lot though.
Pretty sure I read an article tackling this subject before, but probably not this site. Maybe cracked.com or something, can’t remember. Either way, as a kid I always heard the f-word and I laughed wholeheartedly.
YES! We have this Christmas decoration at home that is a dancing Santa (which I like to call “Booty Shakin’ Santa”), but anyway he dances to this exact song and ever since we got him 10(?) years ago I’ve always said it sounds like the song says “maybe we’ll have some fuckin’ pie”.
I am happy that this post exists.
Later on in the recording if you listen closely you’ll hear her singing excerpts from Mein Kampf backwards.
Thank you, GSD, for this.
I always thought the same thing. I like to think she did it intentionally.
[youtu.be]
It’s Dean Martin singing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer but he sings Rudy the red dick reindeer at around 1:53.
“Red beaked.” Try again.
I’ve been listening to this song for over 30 years and always heard “pumpkin.” Now I hear “fuckin” clear as a bell. Thanks, Uproxx!
Sorry, but sweet little Brenda Lee would never say the f-word. Instead, she’s saying “punkin’ pie.” (It’s a Southern thang, ya’ll.)