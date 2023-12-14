How Many Viewers Did Nicki Minaj And Kai Cenat’s Livestream Have?

Nicki Minaj recently popped up on a livestream with Kai Cenat, a Twitch streamer who has become quite popular on the platform. Over the past few months, Cenat has been joined (or enjoyed) by other rappers, including Offset and Drake, which likely led to him securing Minaj.

She also dropped her new album, Pink Friday 2, so a lot of eyes have been on her. The Barbz were super excited to see Minaj, so much so that they rewarded Cenat with a bunch of viewers.

Here’s what to know about how many tuned in.