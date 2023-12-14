Nicki Minaj recently popped up on a livestream with Kai Cenat, a Twitch streamer who has become quite popular on the platform. Over the past few months, Cenat has been joined (or enjoyed) by other rappers, including Offset and Drake, which likely led to him securing Minaj.
She also dropped her new album, Pink Friday 2, so a lot of eyes have been on her. The Barbz were super excited to see Minaj, so much so that they rewarded Cenat with a bunch of viewers.
Here’s what to know about how many tuned in.
How Many Viewers Did Nicki Minaj And Kai Cenat’s Livestream Have?
Nicki Minaj’s appearance on Kai Cenat’s stream gave a serious boost to his number of Twitch viewers. It even broke the record for Cenat’s channel. In total, Chart Data’s social media account reported that over 362,000 users tuned in to watch the two of them hang out.
Her appearance was only announced yesterday, but the two had talked before, interacting on an Instagram live back in October.
“The fact that some people still don’t understand me and Kai relationship chi,” Nicki shared on Instagram, according to HotNewHipHop. “We from the same county, we can both take it. Pauz. Or my relationship with funny Marco. Some people be thinking Marco is a random crazy man on the live. Like that man is a star with his own brand.”