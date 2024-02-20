Gunna has announced the dates for his first tour since leaving jail. After securing his release with a plea deal in early 2023, Gunna released a new album, A Gift And A Curse, which helped launch him back into the spotlight. From there, he performed his first two shows in Los Angeles and New York, aided by opener Flo Milli. And now, he and Flo Milli are taking off on a full tour, buoyed by the proof of concept from those two concerts.
How Much Are Tickets For Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour?
Until the tickets go on sale on Friday, February 23, there’s no telling just how much they’ll be, but they are likely to be in line with the prices for the Gift and Curse shows in LA and New York. Those were from around $80 to a couple hundred, not including the VIP tickets. So, you can probably expect to pay about that much for tour tickets, as well. You can find more information at livenation.com. See the tour dates below.
Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour Dates
05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival *
06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
* festival date, without Flo Milli
Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.