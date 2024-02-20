Gunna has announced the dates for his first tour since leaving jail. After securing his release with a plea deal in early 2023, Gunna released a new album, A Gift And A Curse , which helped launch him back into the spotlight. From there, he performed his first two shows in Los Angeles and New York, aided by opener Flo Milli. And now, he and Flo Milli are taking off on a full tour, buoyed by the proof of concept from those two concerts.

How Much Are Tickets For Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour?

Until the tickets go on sale on Friday, February 23, there’s no telling just how much they’ll be, but they are likely to be in line with the prices for the Gift and Curse shows in LA and New York. Those were from around $80 to a couple hundred, not including the VIP tickets. So, you can probably expect to pay about that much for tour tickets, as well. You can find more information at livenation.com. See the tour dates below.

Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour Dates

05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum

06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival *

06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

* festival date, without Flo Milli

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.