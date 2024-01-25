Snoop Dogg explained how his viral photo with the cast of Oppenheimer happened, during his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. For those who haven’t seen it, the rapper went to an event and happened to pop up in the background.

Considering it was all the film’s actors except for Matt Damon, Snoop’s photo bomb was a hilarious addition. It’s such a random pop-up that it very well could have been Photoshopped. But no, it’s real.

“How did this happen?” Kimmel asked him. “Were you in Oppenheimer and I didn’t notice?”

“No, I wasn’t in the movie,” Snoop answered. “I happened to be at that party that night… I’m a fan of the majority of the cast on there, the director, the actors, and they asked me to be in the picture. They were like, ‘We can’t take a picture unless Snoop Dogg is in it.’ I’m like, ‘Alright.'”

Snoop went on to share how he felt about the Christopher Nolan flick, which became a summer blockbuster during the Barbenheimer craze. (For the record, he also went to see Barbie in theaters.)

“I loved it,” he said of Oppenheimer. “It was a long movie, but I loved it.” Snoop received screeners to view it at home but pointed out that when it comes to movies, he “can’t watch it in pieces,” and opted to run through the 3-plus-hour movie in full.

“I gotta watch it all,” he added. “I wanna respect the director, the actors, the whole storyline, and let it get to where it need to get to.”

Check out Snoop giving the backstory behind him joining the Oppenheimer cast photo above.