How To Buy J Dilla Merch For Dilla Day 2024

The late J Dilla is being honored with a new merch collection to celebrate Dilla Day 2024. It launched today, on what would have been his 50th birthday, as part of a collaboration between Roland, Roland Lifestyle, and Save The Music Foundation.

Including hats, shirts, hoodies, and more items, the designs come in different colors, with both J Dilla’s name or image, and the Roland logo featured as the graphics. As one specific example, “Michigan” t-shirt is $40 as the rapper‘s “likeness” represents Detroit.

Roland also has plans to drop another J Dilla-themed merch collection this fall.

“Our family comes from a musical house where Roland machines helped us create so much music over the years,” Maureen “Ma Dukes” Yancey, J Dilla’s mother, shared in a statement. “This partnership feels right to me, as both my son and Roland have inspired and influenced many musicians. It is a great way to continue James’s legacy.”

“Growing up, J Dilla changed my approach to creativity, and it is an honor to celebrate his legacy through this partnership,” Nathan Chandra, the creative director at Roland Lifestyle, added. “With proceeds from the collection’s sales benefiting the J Dilla Music Technology Grant and the Save The Music Foundation, J Dilla continues to impact culture and the future of music from the next world.”

Check out the new J Dilla merch collection here.