How To Buy Megan Thee Stallion & Nike’s Hot Girl Systems Collection

Megan Thee Stallion is dropping a special collection of activewear this week. The activewear line, appropriately called Hot Girl Systems , arrives by way of a partnership with Nike. There will be two drops over the course of the next few days, allowing fans to purchase their Hot Girl Systems fashions via different shops.

How to buy Megan Thee Stallion and Nike’s Hot Girl Systems collection

The first drop for Meg’s Hot Girl Systems collection arrives just in time for her birthday. According to an Instagram post announcing the collection, fans will be able to purchase items from Hot Girl Systems via Meg’s official website beginning Thursday (February 15). This drop coincides with Meg‘s 29th birthday. The second drop will arrive through Nike’s website and retail stores next Tuesday, February 20.

Hot Girl Systems offers a variety of fashions, including a flowing bomber jacket, red biker shorts, black bodysuits, red body suits, a white cropped shirt, a black cropped shirt, and black sports bras. You can find a price guide for each article of clothing here.

You can see a teaser for Hot Girl Systems above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.