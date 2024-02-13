Megan Thee Stallion is stepping into the fashion game. Literally. Today (February 13), the Hot Girl Coach revealed Hot Girl Systems, her new line of activewear which arrives as a partnership with Nike.

Hot Girl Systems offers a variety of fashions, including a flowing bomber jacket, red biker shorts, black bodysuits, red body suits, a white cropped shirt, a black cropped shirt, and black sports bras. Though we are still a few months away from Hot Girl Summer, fans can’t wait to get their hands on Meg’s stylish new collection. And, they will be able to make these purchases very soon.

When does Megan Thee Stallion and Nike’s Hot Girl Systems collection come out?

The first drop for Meg’s Hot Girl Systems collection arrives just in time for her birthday. According to an Instagram post announcing the collection, fans will be able to purchase items from Hot Girl Systems via Meg’s official website beginning Thursday (February 15). This drop coincides with Meg‘s 29th birthday. The second drop will arrive through Nike’s website and retail stores next Tuesday, February 20.

You can see a Hot Girl Systems teaser above.

