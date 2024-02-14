Hotties, get your coins ready. Megan Thee Stallion has new activewear on the way. Today (February 13), the Hot Girl Coach announced Hot Girl Systems, her new line of workout-friendly fashions which arrives as part of a partnership with Nike. Hot Girl Systems arrive later this week, and thankfully, it’s not too expensive. Fans can look forward to adding a fiery assortment of black and red fashions to their closet.

How much does Megan Thee Stallion and Nike’s Hot Girl Systems collection cost?

Hot Girl Systems offers a variety of fashions, including a flowing bomber jacket, red biker shorts, black bodysuits, red body suits, a white cropped shirt, a black cropped shirt, and black sports bras.

Mid-rise biker shorts, light-support non-padded sports bras, and cropped t-shirts will each cost $40. For $50, fans can purchase the medium-support non-padded sports bra. The long-sleeved bodysuit will be available for purchase for $90, and the short-sleeved body suit for $125. And finally, cans purchase the bomber jacket for $200.

The first drop for Meg’s Hot Girl Systems collection arrives just in time for her birthday. According to an Instagram post announcing the collection, fans will be able to purchase items from Hot Girl Systems via Meg’s official website beginning Thursday (February 15). This drop coincides with Meg‘s 29th birthday. The second drop will arrive through Nike’s website and retail stores next Tuesday, February 20.

You can see a teaser for Hot Girl Systems above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.