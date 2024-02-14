How To Buy Tickets For The Fool In Love Festival 2024

It’s Valentine’s Day, the perfect day to announce a festival called Fool In Love — especially one loaded with romantic soul staples such as The Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson , Chaka Khan , The Chi-Lites, Diana Ross, and more. The festival will take over Inglewood’s Hollywood Park around SoFi Stadium on Saturday, August 31 with tickets starting at $275.

How To Buy Tickets For The Fool In Love Festival

You can get tickets for Fool In Love beginning Friday (February 16) at 10 AM PT via the festival’s official website. The festival offers payment plans starting at $19.99.

Fool In Love Festival Full Lineup

Lionel Richie

Diana Ross

Smokey Robinson

Durand Jones & The Indications

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Al Green

Santana

Charlie Wilson

Gladys Knight

The Isley Brothers

Chaka Khan

Eric Burdon

The Animals

Brenton Wood

Barbara Mason

Thee Sacred Souls

Mayer Hawthorne

Durand Jones

Aaron Frazier

The Delfonics

The Stylistics

The Manhattans

The Chi-Lites

The Legendary Blue Notes

Trish Toledo

The Intruders

Los Lobos

Johnny Farina

El Chicano

Tierra

Malo

Bloodstone

The Sinseers

The Altons

La Lom

Bobby Oroza

Lady Wray

Los Yesterdays

The McCharmlys

The O’Jays

The Jacksons

War

The Spinners

The Whispers

The Emotions

Dionne Warwick

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Zapp

Kool And The Gang

Stevie B

Rose Royce

Morris Day & The Time

Heatwave

The Bar Kays feat. Larry Dodson

Cameo

Shalamar

S.O.S. Band

Dazz Band

Con Funk Shun

Trinere

Mary Jane Girls

Evelyn Champagne King

The Pointer Sisters

El Debarge

Baby Bash

MC Magic

Lil Rob

Frankie J

