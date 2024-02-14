How To Buy Tickets For The Fool In Love Festival 2024

It’s Valentine’s Day, the perfect day to announce a festival called Fool In Love — especially one loaded with romantic soul staples such as The Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson, Chaka Khan, The Chi-Lites, Diana Ross, and more. The festival will take over Inglewood’s Hollywood Park around SoFi Stadium on Saturday, August 31 with tickets starting at $275.
How To Buy Tickets For The Fool In Love Festival
You can get tickets for Fool In Love beginning Friday (February 16) at 10 AM PT via the festival’s official website. The festival offers payment plans starting at $19.99.
Fool In Love Festival Full Lineup
Lionel Richie
Diana Ross
Smokey Robinson
Durand Jones & The Indications
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Al Green
Santana
Charlie Wilson
Gladys Knight
The Isley Brothers
Chaka Khan
Eric Burdon
The Animals
Brenton Wood
Barbara Mason
Thee Sacred Souls
Mayer Hawthorne
Durand Jones
Aaron Frazier
The Delfonics
The Stylistics
The Manhattans
The Chi-Lites
The Legendary Blue Notes
Trish Toledo
The Intruders
Los Lobos
Johnny Farina
El Chicano
Tierra
Malo
Bloodstone
The Sinseers
The Altons
La Lom
Bobby Oroza
Lady Wray
Los Yesterdays
The McCharmlys
The O’Jays
The Jacksons
War
The Spinners
The Whispers
The Emotions
Dionne Warwick
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Zapp
Kool And The Gang
Stevie B
Rose Royce
Morris Day & The Time
Heatwave
The Bar Kays feat. Larry Dodson
Cameo
Shalamar
S.O.S. Band
Dazz Band
Con Funk Shun
Trinere
Mary Jane Girls
Evelyn Champagne King
The Pointer Sisters
El Debarge
Baby Bash
MC Magic
Lil Rob
Frankie J
Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.