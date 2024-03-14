Here’s what to know about how to get tickets.

The festival will be held from June 26 through June 30 this year.

Earlier this morning, the first wave of artists performing at the massive Glastonbury Festival in the UK was revealed. As part of the 2024 lineup so far, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, Shania Twain, LCD Soundsystem, Idles, Disclosure, The National, Janelle Monáe, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, and many more will be performing.

How To Buy Tickets For Glastonbury Festival 2024

As of right now, tickets for Glastonbury Festival are sold out — and have been for a while. When the tickets went up for sale back in November, music lovers snapped them up within minutes.

“Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply,” the festival informed shortly after, according to The Standard.

However, there is still some hope. Some ticket buyers might not be able to afford it and cancel their tickets when they are set to be charged next month. If this happens, any returned tickets will go back up for sale. Only those who registered before the sale starts will be able to purchase, as Glastonbury is trying to prevent scammers.

Additional information about getting tickets for Glastonbury 2024 can be found on the festival’s website.

