Will Taylor Swift Headline Glastonbury 2024?

Taylor Swift recently announced her European tour dates for next year as a continuation of her record-breaking The Eras Tour that is currently taking place in North America.

She had previously been scheduled to headline the festival in 2020, but then the pandemic obviously happened — and Swift never returned to the annual festival… At least, not yet. Given she’s been in the process of re-recording her first six albums, releasing her tenth studio one, and going on a world tour, it makes sense why she didn’t play in 2023.

Swift’s specific schedule for next year’s European leg starts in Paris in May and ends back in London in August. Although she is set to play in Dublin on June 28 and 29, some spotted the fact that she left Sunday, June 30 open — which would line up with Glastonbury 2024 if it was held on June 26 through the 30. This would also mean she would headline on Sunday as the final day of the festival.

Given Glastonbury’s exact dates for next year have not been confirmed, Swift is also conveniently keeping June 23 (also a Sunday) open — in case it is held from June 21 through the 24, a similar time to this year.

The festival’s organizer, Emily Eavis, had also previously told Variety, “I think we’ve got Taylor on board next time she’s doing some touring.”

While Swift’s headlining debut at Glastonbury is still unconfirmed, the speculation is definitely mounting.