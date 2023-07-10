Lana Del Rey was tardy to her Glastonbury Festival 2023 set in late June. She profusely apologized to her audience, which The View co-hosts deemed inadequate.

Del Rey performed a sold-out show at BST Hyde Park in London on Sunday, July 9, and nodded toward her less-than-ideal Glastonbury appearance.

“This is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that,” Del Rey said before singing “Diet Mountain Dew” (as noted by BBC and NME). She poked fun at it again around the set’s finale, “Video Games,” saying, “It’s worth it, even if you get the power cut. It’s worth it.”

NME additionally relayed, “At her BST Hyde Park performance, the singer once again arrived late to the set — which was supposed to kick off at 8:40pm. However, despite taking to the stage 20 minutes later than expected, she finished the performance just before her 10:30pm curfew.”

During the Glastonbury set in question on June 24, Del Rey explained, “I was so f*cking late that I’m about to rush this set today. If they cut power, I’m super f*cking sorry. My hair takes so long to do. I love you to death. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go.”

Lana Del Rey apologizing to fans for being late pic.twitter.com/WbITGRDC50 — jude (@jfloridakilos) June 24, 2023

Billboard reported that Del Rey’s microphone was promptly cut at midnight local time despite her still needing to sing “Video Games.”

Unlike members of The View, Muse’s Matt Bellamy was more upset with Glastonbury organizers than Del Rey.

“Can’t believe they cut Lana Del Rey sound @glastonbury before finishing set, best Glasto performance I’ve seen for years. Insanity,” he tweeted on June 24.