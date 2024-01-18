If you’d like to head down to The Big Easy and check out the festivities (from April 25 to 28 and May 2 to 5), here’s what you need to know about buying tickets.

The lineup for New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (also known as just JazzFest) has arrived today (January 18), and it’s awesome. It’s led by The Rolling Stones , Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Killers, Queen Latifah, and Hozier. Also on the poster are folks like Vampire Weekend, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and plenty of others.

How To Buy Tickets For New Orleans JazzFest 2024

You can pick up tickets right now via the JazzFest website. There are multiple types of tickets you can get at multiple price points, so check out your options:

1st Weekend 4-Day (April 25, 26, 27, 28): Early Bird Ticket ($290) or Advance Ticket ($320)

2nd Weekend 4-Day (May 2, 3, 4, 5): Early Bird Ticket ($465) or Advance Ticket ($495)

2nd Weekend 3-Day (May 3, 4, 5): Early Bird Ticket ($240) or Advance Ticket ($270)

GA+ 4-Day 1st Weekend: Early Bird Ticket ($499) or Advance Ticket ($549)

GA+ 4-Day 2nd Weekend: Early Bird Ticket ($749) or Advance Ticket ($799)

On top of that, there are also the Big Chief and Grand Marshal VIP-tier packages. The Big Chief VIP 1st weekend tickets go for $1,850, while the Big Chief VIP 2nd Weekend option starts at $2,550. There’s also a 2nd Weekend 3-Day option at $1,700, but VIP parking and VIP shuttles are no longer available in that tier. Grand Marshal VIP is similar, with 1st Weekend ($1,750 base price) and 2nd Weekend ($2,350 base price).

To get even further into the weeds regarding the most up-to-date info on ticket pricing and options, head to the JazzFest website.

New Orleans JazzFest 2024 lineup poster

