December was set to be quiet as it usually is in terms of new music, but then, Nicki Minaj happened. She just released her new album, Pink Friday 2 , and today (December 11), she announced the Pink Friday 2 World Tour for 2024. Here’s what to know about how to get tickets.

How To Buy Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour In 2024

For Citi cardmembers, there will an exclusive presale starting on December 12 at 9 a.m. local time, until December 14 at 9 p.m. local time. The general onsale is set for December 15 at 9 a.m. local time.

That’s for the North American dates, but for the European and UK shows, tickets “are available now with artist presale access,” according to a press release. The general sale for this leg is also scheduled for December 15 at 9 a.m. local time.

Find more ticket info for specific shows on Minaj’s website.

What Are Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour Dates?

03/01/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/03/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/10/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/13/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California

03/18/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/22/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/26/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/28/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/29/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/30/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/01/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/02/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

04/04/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/05/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

04/07/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival

04/10/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/12/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/13/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/17/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/20/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/27/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/02/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

05/09/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/12/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/25/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

05/26/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

05/28/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

06/01/2024 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/02/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

06/05/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/07/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena