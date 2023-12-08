Nicki Minaj’s highly anticipated new album Pink Friday 2 has arrived as one of the final major releases of 2023. Given Minaj’s star power, she was able to pull some big-time collaborators into the fold for the project. That includes longtime associate Drake, who features on “Needle.”

The track also features a surprise cameo from SZA via a sampled voicemail that introduces the track. She says, “I mean, I don’t know if I like girls, I saw Sheila at Seraphin. Maybe we had too much tequila. Actually, yeah, we definitely had too much tequila ’cause I don’t know why I’m even playin’ on your phone right now. I’ma just block you, bye.”

Drake offers the song’s first verse and a catchy chorus, on which he sing-raps, “Pull up the Maybach and bend your leg back / Let’s engage that, don’t delay that / You’re like a needle, life’s a haystack / Friends they can leave us, you could stay back.”

This collaboration resolves the For All The Dogs situation: A link-up between the two was previously teased, but when Drake’s latest album dropped, Minaj was nowhere to be found on it. Now, though, they finally managed to make something happen before the year ended.

Pink Friday 2 is out now via Young Money/Republic Records. Find more information here.