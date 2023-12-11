With her new album Pink Friday 2 out now, it was only a matter of time until Nicki Minaj officially announced the dates for its promotional tour. Right on time, Nicki announced the dates, which will begin March 2024 and run through May before jumping the pond for seven shows in Europe. Tickets will be available for presale beginning Tuesday, December 12, with general sale hitting Friday, December 15. You can find more infomation here.
03/01/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/03/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/10/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California*
03/18/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/26/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/28/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/29/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/30/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/01/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/02/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/04/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/07/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival*
04/10/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/12/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/20/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/27/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/02/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05/09/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/12/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/25/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
05/26/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
05/28/2024 — London, UK @ The O2
06/01/2024 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/02/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
06/05/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/07/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena