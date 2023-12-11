With her new album Pink Friday 2 out now, it was only a matter of time until Nicki Minaj officially announced the dates for its promotional tour. Right on time, Nicki announced the dates, which will begin March 2024 and run through May before jumping the pond for seven shows in Europe. Tickets will be available for presale beginning Tuesday, December 12, with general sale hitting Friday, December 15. You can find more infomation here.

03/01/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/03/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/10/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/13/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California*

03/18/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/22/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/26/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/28/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/29/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/30/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/01/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/02/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

04/04/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/05/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

04/07/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival*

04/10/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/12/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/13/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/17/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/20/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/27/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/02/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

05/09/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/12/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/25/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

05/26/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

05/28/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

06/01/2024 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/02/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

06/05/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/07/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena