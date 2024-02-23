How To See Your Apple Music Recap For January 2024

A fun end-of-year tradition most music streaming services have is a recap of everything users listened to over the previous 12 months. The bummer about it, though, is that it only comes once a year. Starting in early 2024, though, Apple Music introduced a monthly version of its Replay feature, so users can get data on their listening habits year-round.

If you’re an Apple Music user who would like to know how to use the new monthly Replay, read on.