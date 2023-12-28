However, for those who might have missed being able to catch it on TV, here’s what to know about how to watch it now.

Last night (December 27), the 46th Kennedy Center Honors event aired on CBS, showcasing tributes to Queen Latifah , Dionne Warwick, Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, Billy Crystal, and opera singer Renée Fleming. Many other fabulous musicians appeared to perform dedications for the honorees.

How To Stream The 2023 Kennedy Center Honors

Following the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors airing on CBS, the special is currently available to stream on Paramount+. And if you don’t have the streaming platform already, there is a current loophole to get around paying for a subscription. As Rolling Stone notes, they are currently offering a free trial for a month by using the promo code “BUTTERS” — a South Park reference.

Some key moments from the event included Chloe Bailey (“Walk On By”), Cynthia Erivo (“Alfie”), and Gladys Knight (“Say A Little Prayer”) honoring Warwick with their song choices. Missy Elliott and Rapsody appeared to support Queen Latifah. Dove Cameron, Tituss Burgess, and Christine Baranski performed selections from musicals for Fleming’s segment.

Michael Bublé, Little Big Town, Ben Platt, and Ariana DeBose treated the crowd to different Bee Gees songs. Finally, Lin-Manuel Miranda helped honor Crystal. Individual clips of some of the event can also be found on The Kennedy Center’s website.

