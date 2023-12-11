The Roots Picnic has been a staple of the band’s hometown, Philadelphia since 2008, bringing guests from across the spectrum of their collaborators and friends to Penn’s Landing. For those of us on the West Coast, though, the exciting festival has been a little difficult to attend. That all changes next year, when The Roots bring The Roots Picnic to LA, thanks to the Hollywood Bowl. Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop Is The Love Of My Life will take place on Saturday, June 29, along with special guests Arrested Development, Black Sheep, Common, Digable Planets, The Pharcyde, Queen Latifah, and more. Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday, December 14, at 10 AM PT at hollywoodbowl.com. The full Hollywood Bowl 2024 season will be announced in February 2024.

For the most part, The Roots have been busy as the house band of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (who helped keep their friendship tight), but individual members like Questlove and Black Thought have been busy with endeavors ranging from memoirs (see Uproxx’s interview with Black Thought about The Upcycled Self here) to planning the Grammys’ Hip-Hop 50 tribute (which he says caused him to lose some teeth). Quest is also set to direct Disney’s live-action remake of The Aristocats.