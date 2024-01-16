The 66th Annual Grammy Awards are coming right up, as the 2024 ceremony is set to go down on February 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Aside from seeing who ends up winning what awards ( find the list of nominees here ), the other main appeal of the broadcast is checking out the live performances.

Who is performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

The first wave of performers was announced yesterday (January 15), and it’s short and sweet, featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish (all of whom previously won the Grammy for Best New Artist, coincidentally). More artists are set to be announced as the ceremony approaches.

Eilish and Rodrigo have a lot on the line this year, as they’re both nominated for six Grammys. Eilish’s Barbie hit “What Was I Made For?” is up for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Best Music Video, while her and Labrinth’s “Never Felt So Alone” is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Rodrigo, meanwhile, is nominated for Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album (both for Guts), Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance (all for “Vampire”), and Best Rock Song (for “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl.”

Lipa’s Barbie song “Dance The Night” has a couple nods as well, for Song Of The Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media.

