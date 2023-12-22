Travis Scott has fallen into a peculiar routine during his recent concerts : He’ll regularly perform his song “Fe!n” a bunch of times in a row. At an Oklahoma show in November, for example, he played the song ten times . Now, he’s offered an explanation.

Why Does Travis Scott Perform ‘Fe!n’ So Many Times In A Row Live?

Scott was a guest on The Tonight Show yesterday (December 21), and towards the end of the conversation, Jimmy Fallon noted that Scott performed “Fe!n” ten times at a recently Brooklyn concert and asked why. Scott responded, “Man, I have, like, the best fans in the world, and I, you know, I go off the energy they give me, and they were wild that night, and so I just got even wilder.”

He added, “Tonight, I plan on going even crazier in MSG.”

Indeed, Scott upped the ante at his Madison Square Garden concert: setlist.fm lists the song 45 times on the setlist, although fans on Reddit indicate it was more like 14 times.

Elsewhere during the conversation, he also discussed his recent courtside incident at a New York Knicks game, in which a wayward basketball caused him to spill his drink on the court, so check out the full interview above.