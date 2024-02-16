Last June, The Weeknd had a big moment, linking up with Madonna (and Playboi Carti) on The Idol soundtrack cut “ Popular .” The song now has an official video, but you’ll need to head into the world of Fortnite to watch it.

The video made its exclusive debut on Fortnite Festival on February 15 at 7 p.m. ET, and is set to play repeatedly until February 18 at 7 p.m. ET. To watch, it’s simple: log into Fortnite on your preferred platform (PlayStation, Switch, PC, etc.) and find the Discover screen. Then, enter the Festival Jam Stage, and there, there will be a dedicated viewing area, featuring a giant screen showing the video. The video is currently not officially available on any other platform, so find more details here.

It's just about time for curtain call, but we've got one last surprise for #FNFestival Season 1. The music video for hit single, Popular by @theweeknd, Madonna & Playboi Carti, will be debuting exclusively on the Jam Stage… starting tonight 😎 Details: https://t.co/jj3vRvAE1t pic.twitter.com/i7QZo3QmQS — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) February 15, 2024

The Weeknd previously said of the song, “I’m proud of it. I’m definitely proud of it. Me and Carti had this… I mean, we’ve jammed out before. We’ve had a different version of this song prior. So I’ve had these vocals for a while and I’ve kind of just worked around it, and then kind of kept it in the tuck. But now it felt like it was time. It was time. And it felt right and it felt cohesive with this album that I’m working on right now. Or that I just actually finished. The Idol soundtrack, yeah. And so I’ve been producing the song for a while. And then Madonna, Madge. She’s the ultimate co-sign for this song, for this album, and for this TV show. And you’ll hear more of her in the show as well, too. She is the ultimate pop star.”

Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.