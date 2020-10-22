In recent days, Ice Cube has dealt with backlash after the public learned that he worked with the Trump administration on a Black outreach program. This has led to the inevitable speculation that he has become a Donald Trump supporter, and now he has clarified his stance on that front.

Ice Cube sat down for an interview with Hot 97, and during the chat, he declared, “I’m not supporting Donald Trump.” That was in response to an Ebro question about potentially being put off by “the white supremacy alignment of Donald Trump and the people he has working for him who are overt white supremacists.” Ice Cube continued, “White supremacy do turn me off, but it’s everywhere and it’s on both sides of the aisle. That’s just the reality that we live in, and I’m not naive to that. We’re engulfed in white supremacy, so that’s just something we’re going to have to fight our way out of, and we’re going to have to fight on all fronts.”

He also said that the Democratic party doesn’t automatically have his vote. Although he has voted for a Democratic candidate in every election, he insisted he’s still an undecided voter, saying, “I actually haven’t. I’m going to vote because there are a lot of things to vote for in California up and down, our city and state. I’m a real true undecided voter, because they’re not doing enough.”

Watch the full conversation above.