As Ice Spice‘s meteoric rise continues, so do the opportunities. Recently, the “Munch” rapper was featured in Beyonce’s new Ivy Park collection with Adidas. Now she has plans for the big screen, she says. Ice Spice stopped by HOT 97 to chat with hosts Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenburg about her upbringing, plans for the future, and more.

During the broadcast, the New York rapper revealed that acting was not only her first passion but that she has plans to pursue it in the forthcoming future. She admitted that while she loved writing poetry and making music, as a child, she didn’t imagine herself being the Gen Z rapping sensation she is today.

“I didn’t ever really like see myself being a rapper,” she said. “I always wanted to be an actress. That was my first passion.”

The “Gansta Boo” viral hitmaker shared a story about joining an acting class when she was younger but noted that she was timid amongst her peers. However, when Ebro asked if she would try acting again, she seemed more inclined.

While nothing has been officially announced yet, Ice Spice seems to be hiding something under her sleeve. On the heels of the release of her debut EP, Like…?, it’s going to be interesting to see where the young rapper is headed. But don’t worry, the “Munchkins” will be along for the ride.

Watch the full video above.