Iceland Secret Solstice

While festival culture continues to seemingly take over the world, there’s one little island that’s been boasting quite a few live music events for years now, and plans this year to continue that trend. Iceland’s Secret Solstice festival lineup for 2018 has been rolling out in waves, and the announcement of Phase 2 today promises that the event will be packed with top-tier talent. Phase 1 locked in major players like rising grime star Stormzy, the iconic Bonnie Tyler, and electronic producer Steve Aoki. Building on that stacked roster, they also announced Gucci Mane, Slayer, and Clean Bandit as headliners for the fest.

In case you’re unfamiliar, the event takes place in Reykjavik during the summer solstice, which consists of 96 hours of continuous sunlight, with this year’s event falling on June 21-24. The fest prides itself on including a super diverse lineup that spans across rock, hip-hop, electronic music, and pop, and also makes sure to include a handful of local artists mixed in with international talent. This year’s Icelandic bands include Alvia, Cell7, Elli Grill, Geisha Cartel, Landaboi$, Ragga Hólm, Sprite Zero Klan, Vala CruNk, Birgir, GDRN, HAM, and Vio.

There’s still one more phase of artists to be announced, so keep an eye out for that, and learn more about the festival or grab your tickets here.