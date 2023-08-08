Tory Lanez’s sentencing in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial was set to be delivered yesterday (August 7), but it was ultimately postponed to today. One interesting note from yesterday, though, was the fact that Iggy Azalea was one of many people who wrote a letter on Lanez’ behalf. Now, she has clarified what’s going on with that.

An X (aka Twitter) user wrote, “I’m trying to find an issue with this. What is the big deal with Iggy showing support to her friend? Anyone who followed the case would know there was inconclusiveness and lies throughout the whole thing. Even Megan tried to protect Tory, so what is the big deal with Iggy comforting her friend with a PRIVATE letter? @MeghannCuniff stated there were over 70+ letters sent, yet she only name-drops Iggy? Weird. Iggy sending a letter doesn’t mean she condones what Tory allegedly did. It is simply her being there for her friend; many of you would do the same.”

To that, Azalea responded:

“For the record: 1. I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well. 2. I don’t ‘support’ anyone.

the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night. 3. I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment. 4. Iam not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead.

I support prison reform. Period. 5. I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did. It’s not really that interesting but I understand why it’s being sensationalized. . . [shrugging emoji] See ya next week to discuss pizza toppings I suppose. Lol.”

Another user responded, “people really get on this app and say anything for a few clicks you shouldn’t even have to address this.” Azalea replied, “I really hate that this is todays discourse online because it’s not really an explosive revelation. Yes: he should be held accountable. No: the charges don’t warrant 5plus in prison. Most agree with that sentiment because it’s a reasonable take. This is not news worthy. [shrugging emoji].”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.