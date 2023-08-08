All eyes were on the Los Angeles County courthouse as hip-hop fans awaited the fate of Tory Lanez. In December 2022, the rapper was found guilty of committing assault with a firearm, which caused great bodily injury to Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez’s sentencing being rescheduled in June, and not it’s been postponed again.

People assumed Lanez’s sentencing was supposed to happen on Monday, August 7. But according to legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, the presiding judge, David Herriford, surprised them with yet another delay.

“Incredibly, Judge Herriford managed not to finish today,” wrote Cuniff. “We are coming back tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. A few more things to talk about, then an argument, then Herriford will sentence Tory Lanez.” She added, “Megan [Thee Stallion] did not speak in person, but she submitted a statement that District Attorney Kathy Ta read aloud.”

In the series of posts shared to X (formerly Twitter), Cuniff wrote, “Megan said she struggled with whether to attend in person, and her absence should be seen as preserving her mental well-being. She said since Tory shot her, ‘I’ve not experienced a single day of peace. He lied to anyone that would listen.'”

Lanez could face up to 13 years behind bars. Several recording artists, including Meek Mill and Iggy Azalea, have weighed in on sentencing recommendations. In court documents, Megan shared her thoughts with the district attorney. “Megan said mercy is for people who show remorse, and Lanez has shown none,” wrote Cuniff adding, “[Megan] wants the sentence to be a message for every woman [that has faced] violence.”

Cuniff was sure to note that the judge mentioned that Lanez’s behavior post-incident would play a part in his sentencing. “Judge Herriford said he believes Lanez’s actions after the shooting, the social media posts, and harassment of Megan are a major aggravating factor in his sentence,” wrote Cuniff. “He says he won’t consider lack of remorse, but he says considering the post-shooting actions are similar.”

