The iHeartRadio Music Awards Have Been Postponed Due To The Coronavirus

At this point, the list of events that have been postponed or canceled as a response to the coronavirus pandemic is lengthy. Each day brings new additions to the list, and one of today’s is the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The ceremony was originally scheduled to air live on Fox on March 29, but is has been pushed back to a currently unannounced date.

The statement from iHeartRadio says, “As you may know, the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles recently announced that it is officially closed for events through at least March 31. This includes the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled to air Sunday, March 29 on Fox. The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority. iHeartMedia and Fox will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests.”

It also notes that voting for the eight fan-voted categories will remain open until the end of the voting period on March 23, except for the Best Fan Army Award, which is open until March 27.

This news comes not long after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all NYC concert venues and movie theaters will be shut down for an undetermined period of time.