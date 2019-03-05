Illuminati Hotties Would Rather Have A Pet Than A Romance On The Endearing ‘I Wanna Keep Yr Dog’

Animals complicate relationships as much as anything this side of children. Regardless of how you feel about the person you are involved with, a dog or a cat or a rare bird or giant snake only make decisions regarding the relationship that much more difficult, aware that the eventual end of said romance could mean the end of knowing their faithful critter.

This is something that Illuminati Hotties mastermind Sarah Tudzin knows well and expresses on her latest song, “I Wanna Keep Yr Dog.” The concept is right there in the title, and in playful lyrics like “I know you want me close, but when you’re gone it’s her I miss the most.” Add to the mix a video featuring a corgi at a dog park, and you have a tail-wagging new track from one of our favorite rising artists.

Speaking about the song to Billboard, Tudzin explained, “One time I went on a date with someone I met through a dating app. Their dog was much cuter than they were…if you’re out there reading this, I’m sorry it didn’t work out. I still don’t have a dog but at least I ended up with a song.”

Check out Illuminati Hotties first new song since last year’s excellent debut, Kiss Yr Frenemies, above, and check out the current tour dates below.

03/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Flying Burrito Festival
03/12-16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/18 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
03/20 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
03/22 — Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
03/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
05/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater ^
05/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^
05/15 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^
05/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Imperial ^
05/17 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDO ^
^ w/ American Football

