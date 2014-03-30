Incubus Lead Singer Brandon Boyd Allegedly Threatened The Life Of A Former MTV ‘Real World’ Star

03.30.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Getty Image

Brandon Boyd, lead singer of Incubus, is being accused of threatening the life of Real World star Svetlana Shusterman from season 17. Via TMZ:

Svetlana Shusterman from “Real World 17: Key West” got a temporary restraining order against Boyd, claiming Brandon’s been stalking her for years … and recently began threatening her life.

Svetlana filed a police report claiming Brandon had followed her car onto a freeway and yelled through the window that he was going to kill her.

Svetlana says she recently moved to a friends house to evade him, but he tracked her down. She writes, “Every day, I am terrified.”

Boyd has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from her pending a court hearing next month.

No one is worth stalking, and this doesn’t sound very convincing to me. I stopped watching Real World in the 90s, so I have no idea who she is. Neither does Boyd, apparently.

Brandon says it’s all news to him. A rep for the singer tells TMZ, “Brandon has been advised about this but doesn’t know anything about it. He doesn’t know this person nor does he recall ever having met her.”

Is she even worth being crazy towards?

Okay, she is a perfect 10 to me, so maybe Brandon Boyd listened to that insufferable Drive song too many times and lost his mind. We’ll never know. Or maybe we will. I don’t make Promises, Promises.  Pardon Me, Mr. Boyd, but you should heed this Warning and find a different Morning View. (*Dodges whiskey bottle and untied shoe*)

(Via TMZ)

