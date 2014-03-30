Incubus Lead Singer Brandon Boyd Allegedly Threatened The Life Of A Former MTV ‘Real World’ Star

Brandon Boyd, lead singer of Incubus, is being accused of threatening the life of Real World star Svetlana Shusterman from season 17. Via TMZ:
Svetlana Shusterman from “Real World 17: Key West” got a temporary restraining order against Boyd, claiming Brandon’s been stalking her for years … and recently began threatening her life.
Svetlana filed a police report claiming Brandon had followed her car onto a freeway and yelled through the window that he was going to kill her.
Svetlana says she recently moved to a friends house to evade him, but he tracked her down. She writes, “Every day, I am terrified.”
Boyd has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from her pending a court hearing next month.
No one is worth stalking, and this doesn’t sound very convincing to me. I stopped watching Real World in the 90s, so I have no idea who she is. Neither does Boyd, apparently.
Brandon says it’s all news to him. A rep for the singer tells TMZ, “Brandon has been advised about this but doesn’t know anything about it. He doesn’t know this person nor does he recall ever having met her.”
Is she even worth being crazy towards?
Okay, she is a perfect 10 to me, so maybe Brandon Boyd listened to that insufferable Drive song too many times and lost his mind. We’ll never know. Or maybe we will. I don’t make Promises, Promises. Pardon Me, Mr. Boyd, but you should heed this Warning and find a different Morning View. (*Dodges whiskey bottle and untied shoe*)
(Via TMZ)
[thechive.files.wordpress.com]
I’m going to go ahead and say I can kind of see why someone might stalk her.
*Throws another whiskey bottle*
Whatever tomorrow brings….I’ll be there with open arms & open eyes.
OK, OK, OK….As someone who has consistently hate-watched the Real World for the past 10 years (the first 7 years were love-watches), while I get that y’all think Svetlana is pretty, I can assure you that she is a vapid, self-absorbed cunt rag.
While I could believe that anyone in their right mind would threaten to murder her, I highly doubt Boyd is stalking her
God damn dude, you are the worst writer on the planet.
“I stopped watching Real World in the 90s, so I have no idea who she is” Jesus christ you’re a fag. Instead of trying to prove how cool you are, how about you do a little research on the article YOU posted.
If you tell me you went to college to be a writer I will shoot myself in the head.
Yeah man. Stop trying to be so cool and start saying really idiotic things like “Jesus christ you’re a fag”…..because homophobia and being unable to capitalize a properly are both signs of superior intellect.