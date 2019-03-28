Kalpesh Lathigra

Last summer, Interpol returned with Marauder, their first album since 2014’s El Pintor. The new record was a strong one, and for fans wanting more, the good news is that there is in fact more. Yesterday, the band teased that something was coming this morning, and now it’s been revealed that the band is releasing a new EP, A Fine Mess.

The EP (out on May 17 via Matador) was recorded during the sessions for Marauder (in upstate New York with producer Dave Fridmann), and the announcement is accompanied by a new song, “The Weekend.” The track is cut from the same cloth as Marauder and is another satisfying example of the band’s signature indie post-punk sound, which has so far been too alluring to grow stale. The EP also features “Fine Mess,” which the band shared back in January.

A press release explains the EP’s art, “Echoing its title, the artwork for A Fine Mess is illustrated by a series of lost images, recovered from an abandoned police station in Detroit, MI. In a crumbling evidence room – amongst the rubble – an undeveloped roll of film, dated ‘1-20-96,’ featured latent images of a breaking-and-entering scene, the rooms in chaos.”

Listen to “The Weekend” above, and find the A Fine Mess art and tracklist below.

1. “Fine Mess”

2. “No Big Deal”

3. “Real Life”

4. “The Weekend”

5. “Thrones”

A Fine Mess is out 5/17 via Matador. Pre-order it here.