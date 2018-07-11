Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

About a month ago now, Interpol announced their new Marauder at a press conference in Mexico City. During that event, something a bit strange happened: Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach, best known for his work in Girls and The Punisher, interrupted the press conference to grab singer Paul Banks by the head and hold their foreheads together. It seemed bizarre at the time (because in that context, it certainly was), but now it makes more sense: That was actually part of the shoot for Interpol’s new “The Rover” video.

In the video (directed by Gerardo Naranjo, based on a concept by Interpol’s Paul Banks), Moss-Bachrach gets kicked out of Interpol’s van by the band, at which point he starts wandering (or roving, if you will) and encounters a bunch of colorful people and locations. The actor and the band then reconvene at the fourth-wall-breaking press conference, and thus completes the journey.

Banks previously described Marauder as being about a different side of himself, so perhaps that’s what Moss-Bachrach is meant to represent in the video: “Marauder is a facet of myself. That’s the guy that f-cks up friendships and does crazy shit. He taught me a lot, but it’s representative of a persona that’s best left in song. In a way, this album is like giving him a name and putting him to bed.”

Marauder is out 8/24 via Matador. Pre-order it here.