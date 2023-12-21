21 Savage dropped off Her Loss with Drake towards the end of 2022, but in terms of solo albums, he hasn’t actually released one since I Am > I Was in 2018. Now there’s an indication that this could change soon, though.

Is 21 Savage releasing a new album in 2024?

Yesterday (December 21), people in Atlanta started noticing billboards popping up around the city, which feature a modified version of the American flag. Instead of red and white, the stripes are red, black, and blue. The blue and red stripes are covered in images related to 21 Savage. Meanwhile, the blue rectangular section with white stars now has a black background and only 21 stars, arranged in a hexagon. Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive notes the campaign was designed by visual artist Hebru Brantley.

21 Savage x Hebru Brantley A closer look at the campaign… 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/D9y0ExD37D — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) December 21, 2023

Naturally, this has some thinking this means 21 Savage has a new album dropping in 2024. Worth noting is that Brantley retweeted a tweet about the billboards that reads, “American flags with images of 21 Savage and 21 stars have been spotted on billboards in Atlanta [American flag emoji]. New 21 Savage music on the way? [eyes emoji].”

21 Savage himself has yet to post anything online about the billboards. At a show in the UK earlier this month, though, he told the audience, “London, I love y’all. I hope this ain’t my last time seeing y’all. And my album finna drop, so y’all get ready.”

So, while nothing has been confirmed yet in terms of concrete news about a new album, it looks like Savage fans can expect it soon.