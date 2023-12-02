In October, after years of immigration conflicts,”Spin Bout U” rapper 21 Savage received his green card. That meant he was finally cleared to travel internationally without restrictions for work obligations. On November 30, he returned to his home country, England.

A visibly cheerful 21 Savage was met with thunderous applause. The warm welcome at London’s O2 Arena by the crowd continued throughout the sold-out show, which featured openers Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold. As he felt the overwhelming support from attendees, 21 Savage treated them to details surrounding his next solo project.

“London, I love y’all. I hope this ain’t my last time seeing y’all,” he announced. “And my album finna drop, so y’all get ready.”

During 21 Savage’s homecoming show, he was sure to show love to several prominent local UK rap acts, including Central Cee and J Hus. Jamaican musician Popcaan also made a surprise appearance.

21 Savage’s latest album was the Grammy Award-nominated collaborative project, Her Loss, with Drake, which dropped last year. Prior to that, 21 Savage partnered with Metro Boomin for their 2020 album, Savage Mode II.