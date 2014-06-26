Is Adam Levine Music’s Biggest Douchebag?

Adam Levine is a douchebag. This isn’t a controversial opinion; even he’ll basically admit as much. “Would it be really easy to assume that I was a douchebag? Definitely. One hundred percent. But that doesn’t mean that I am. Or maybe I am, I don’t know.” That comes from a profile GQ did on the Maroon 5 lead singer, which contains such uniquely d-bag anecdotes as:
He put a grand piano in his bedroom. He rose to fame on a song in which he basically describes fingering his ex-girlfriend. He appeared on Lindsay Lohan’s Sex List. He once told a reporter yoga was good for “fuuuuck-ing,” while thrusting his hips around on a private jet…Not long after our interview, he will dye his hair Eminem blond and tweet a picture of it, making a face that is unironically Blue Steel.
He picks up his phone. “Hey, bro,” he says to his assistant, Shawn. “So there’s like 7,000 paparazzi outside. Maybe two of you guys can roll over, and one of you can grab the Ferrari, and then we can just split? Thanks, bro.”
Levine’s only contribution to the decor is a plaque above the sink, a gift from his former Voice colleague CeeLo Green, sentimentally inscribed THE ONLY REASON I WOULD KICK YOU OUT OF BED IS TO F*CK YOU ON THE FLOOR.
So yeah, bag of douche, not that there’s anything wrong with that. He’s a multimillionaire pop star who exclusively dates Victoria’s Secret models and drives ridiculously expensive cars — if being a d-bag is wrong, Levine doesn’t want to be right. But how does one describe a douchebag?
Back at the diner, he’d come up with three indicators of douchiness. A lack of self-awareness. “That’s big,” he said. Levine is definitely self-aware. Arrogance. “I’m not arrogant,” he protested. “I’m cocky. It’s different. Cocky is playful.” The third was insecurity. “Or masking deep insecurity with too much security,” he said. Arguably, posing naked on the cover of a Russian magazine with his last Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend could fit the bill. But it doesn’t really. “I’m confident,” he said. “Some people don’t like confidence. They resent confidence.” This is true, and it may be the main reason Levine is so often slapped with the douchebag label. Modern celebrities are supposed to be hiding cellulite and driving Priuses, not driving flamboyant Ferraris and dating models and exposing extremely enviable, well-toned abs. Even though all those things, like weed and tacos, are objectively awesome. It’s not cool. (Via)
To recap, the music industry’s biggest douchebag must lack self-awareness and be both arrogant and insecure. I think the UPROXX sidebar has an answer.
Levine might be a douchebag, but he’s a hashtag compared to the banner image that is Beebs.
Do women really find this guy attractive? He’s got the build of a 15-year old boy.
More appropriately he is built like a stack of Benjamin Franklins
I think you can date models, drive Lambos, and still be a reasonably humble dude about it all. Levine just doesn’t bother with the being-a-reasonably-humble-dude part.
eh. I think once you’re in a Lamborghini or Ferrari that is a tougher hill to climb. DiCaprio bangs all the models but he rides around town on a bike so it cancels itself out.
Music is an industry of douchebaggery. Can’t imagine any of this is the high-water mark. In terms of the women he beds, he’s got a long way to go before he approaches Leo or Jeter territory.
Possibly Bigger D-Bags: Bieber, Chris Brown, Sting, Bono, Axl Rose, Adam Duritz
Chris Brown goes #1 in the Team Douche draft. No doubt. While the Beebs is a douche, for sure, the only person on your list who I would definitely punch if I saw them is Chris Brown.
I think a Douche Fantasy League is a million dollar idea.
Axl Rose is not a douche, he’s midly crazy, there is a difference.
Axl’s most definitely a douche. From his on stage (and off stage) tantrums, to his 15 year long album that was forgotten as soon as it was released, to his delusions that GNR are still relevant, and finally the fact that he still tours, with none of the original band.
Verdict: DOUCHE
(also, crazy…)
I’ll agree with the above, there are definitely bigger bags of douche in the music industry. He would make the all star roster though.
I”m not sure he’s even in the Top Five — I mean this is the industry that brought us Justin Beiber, Chris Brown, Fred Durst, Kanye West, Axl Rose, Eddie Van Halen,
Vanilla Ice, Lars Ulrich,
Don’t be lumping EVH in with that lot. He’s got one thing the others are missing – actual talent.
Adam Levine is pretty low on the Musical Dbag scale. He’s way below Bieber, Chris Brown, Chris Martin, Kanye, everyone in Motley Crue, Luke Bryan, both of the guys in Florida Georgia Line, Axl Rose…
I don’t understand how he can be a spokesperson for ADHD and Proactive and still pull the shit he does. He’s a hyperactive acne nerd, by his own admission. If I was a supermodel, I would not want to watch this guy on TV talking about his shoulder acne, then hop into bed with him.
Well to be fair his bed is made out of large piles of men.
*money but that typo is amazing.
So basically Levine is a real life Steve Smith.
Yes.
Sorry, but he can’t be the biggest douchebag as long as Kanye West is alive.
Music’s biggest douchebags are as follows: Bieber, Kanye West, Nickelback, and Adam Levine. In that order but definitely neck and neck on the ranking. Oh and a friendly PSA. If you call anyone ‘bro’ unironically, please for the love of all things holy, just stop.
Okay Brah.
Short of him killing a bear with his bare hands, he will still be a pussy.
Great rock star, bad musician. I have no idea why people enjoy Maroon 5. That being said, I understand why people enjoy Adam Levine.
He’s an asshole too. True story: He was supposed to meet up with a fan after a concert via Make a Wish Foundation but he blew them off. The kicker? Miley Cyrus took his place and told the fan just how much of a dick he was. To summarize, Adam Levine blew off a dying kid to (guessing here) snort coke off a model’s buttcrack and MIley Cyrus is a good person.
Another true Levine story, as told to me by one of Brooklyn Decker’s childhood friends:
Before she started dating Andy Roddick, Adam Levine saw Decker in a magazine and told his publicist to “set it up.” His publicist got in touch with her agent, explaining that Levine wanted to set up a date. She turned it down without ever so much as speaking to the guy because she thought he seemed douchey.
Not to debunk your story, but that’s how Roddick and Decker met. Roddick saw her on TV and had his agent call her and set them up.
You are correct.
The difference is, she didn’t say “no” to Roddick.
Gary Glitter and Ian Watkins of the Lost Prophets. Your argument is invalid.
I don’t think Adam is a douchebag. Billy Corgan, Courtney Love, Fred Durst, Kid Rock, Vince Neil, Scott Stapp, and Axil Rose are douchebags (at least Axil is up front about it). Adam Levine is stuck on himself, but he’s not even close to their levels.