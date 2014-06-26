Is Adam Levine Music’s Biggest Douchebag?

Getty Image

Adam Levine is a douchebag. This isn’t a controversial opinion; even he’ll basically admit as much. “Would it be really easy to assume that I was a douchebag? Definitely. One hundred percent. But that doesn’t mean that I am. Or maybe I am, I don’t know.” That comes from a profile GQ did on the Maroon 5 lead singer, which contains such uniquely d-bag anecdotes as:

He put a grand piano in his bedroom. He rose to fame on a song in which he basically describes fingering his ex-girlfriend. He appeared on Lindsay Lohan’s Sex List. He once told a reporter yoga was good for “fuuuuck-ing,” while thrusting his hips around on a private jet…Not long after our interview, he will dye his hair Eminem blond and tweet a picture of it, making a face that is unironically Blue Steel.

He picks up his phone. “Hey, bro,” he says to his assistant, Shawn. “So there’s like 7,000 paparazzi outside. Maybe two of you guys can roll over, and one of you can grab the Ferrari, and then we can just split? Thanks, bro.”

Levine’s only contribution to the decor is a plaque above the sink, a gift from his former Voice colleague CeeLo Green, sentimentally inscribed THE ONLY REASON I WOULD KICK YOU OUT OF BED IS TO F*CK YOU ON THE FLOOR.

So yeah, bag of douche, not that there’s anything wrong with that. He’s a multimillionaire pop star who exclusively dates Victoria’s Secret models and drives ridiculously expensive cars — if being a d-bag is wrong, Levine doesn’t want to be right. But how does one describe a douchebag?

Back at the diner, he’d come up with three indicators of douchiness. A lack of self-awareness. “That’s big,” he said. Levine is definitely self-aware. Arrogance. “I’m not arrogant,” he protested. “I’m cocky. It’s different. Cocky is playful.” The third was insecurity. “Or masking deep insecurity with too much security,” he said. Arguably, posing naked on the cover of a Russian magazine with his last Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend could fit the bill. But it doesn’t really. “I’m confident,” he said. “Some people don’t like confidence. They resent confidence.” This is true, and it may be the main reason Levine is so often slapped with the douchebag label. Modern celebrities are supposed to be hiding cellulite and driving Priuses, not driving flamboyant Ferraris and dating models and exposing extremely enviable, well-toned abs. Even though all those things, like weed and tacos, are objectively awesome. It’s not cool. (Via)

To recap, the music industry’s biggest douchebag must lack self-awareness and be both arrogant and insecure. I think the UPROXX sidebar has an answer.

Levine might be a douchebag, but he’s a hashtag compared to the banner image that is Beebs.

Via GQ