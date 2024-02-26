Kanye West had a good run with his Adidas partnership, but that ended up crumbling thanks to West’s antisemitic comments and Adidas not being interested in having their brand attached to that sort of thing. But, Adidas x Yeezy isn’t quite finished yet.

Is Adidas Still Selling Kanye West’s Yeezy Sneakers?

They sure are.

Last May, it was revealed that Adidas had decided to sell off their remaining Yeezy stock after terminating their partnership with West. Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said at the time, “What we are trying to do now over time is sell parts of this inventory and donate money to the organizations that are helping us and that were also hurt by Kanye’s statements.”

That decision ended up paying off financially: That August, it was reported the company had brought in nearly half a billion dollars from the Yeezy inventory.

Then, today (February 26), the company announced additional releases of existing Yeezy products. West didn’t take this news well, writing on Instagram, “Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys. I never made these colorways. I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me. All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T-shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing. As far as the system goes What yall gone do now? Take my album down again? Freeze my accounts again? Threaten people to not work with me again? All the new non approved 350’s are cooorny.”