Kid Cudi started 2024 on a high note with the January release of his ninth album, Insano . Usually, there’s a tour announcement to accompany the release of an album from a major artist like Cudi , but Insano came and went with no tour news.

Is Kid Cudi Going On Tour In 2024?

Now, though, Cudi has confirmed that he is indeed going on tour. On X (formerly Twitter) yesterday (February 22), Cudi shared a poster announcing the Insano World Tour, with support from Pusha T, Jaden Smith, and others to be announced.

No tour dates have been announced yet, but Cudi included a link to a website where interested parties can sign up with their email address to be notified when dates are unveiled. So, no dates yet, but one would imagine Cudi will be on the road in 2024, given how early in the year he’s teasing the tour.

Meanwhile, 2024 has been a year of beef for Cudi. In January, he and Lupe Fiasco got into it a bit before he later confirmed that the two are finally “good” and on a “brand new journey.” Then, a few days ago, he seemingly indicated he’s not on the best terms with Donald Glover/Childish Gambino.