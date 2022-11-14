Is Method Man Married?

Method Man caused quite the stir when he visited Sherri Shepherd on her Sherri daytime talk show earlier this month — unintentionally setting a thirst trap just by showing up — to promote his Paramount+ film On The Come Up. Shepherd called Meth “a sex symbol” and wondered if he was comfortable being labeled that.

“I’ll tell you this: I’m comfortable with being old,” the 51-year-old Wu-Tang Clan legend said. “You know what? When you’re happy, it shows, I think. And it shows.”

Meth has plenty of reasons to be happy professionally, but he’s also been married to Tamika Smith since 2001. Shepherd asked him if he had “any tips for a great relationship.”

“Um, don’t talk about it,” he responded. “I think the more you keep things private and between you and her, it’s more personal that way, and it lasts longer.”

Method Man walks that walk. He rarely, if ever discusses Smith and their relationship publicly, but he briefly talked about his marriage on Jada Pinkett Smith’s 50 birthday Red Table Talk episode in September 2021. “It’s work,” he said, adding, “Respect is first and foremost.”

In 2006, Tamika was unwillingly thrust into the spotlight when Wendy Williams publicly disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis, which she beat into remission. “My wife is one of the strongest people on the planet,” Method Man told Rolling Stone that year. “I just want to make Wendy Williams aware of exactly what it felt like to be sitting in that hospital room, watching them pump this poison into the one you love.”

Method Man (real name Clifford Smith) and Tamika share three children.