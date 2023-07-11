Is Playboi Carti Going On Tour Soon?

While there still haven’t been any updates regarding Playboi Carti’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2020 album, Whole Lotta Red. The “Popular” rapper has bought some time thanks to his recent festival run.

After being led on a highway chase following his appearance at Summer Smash 2023, the Playboi Carti might have gotten all the confirmation he needed to hit the road on his own tour. So, that led fans to ask, even without a new album out, is Playboi Carti going to tour soon? Well, according to Our Generation Music, the answer is yes. The outlet tweeted a billboard image alleging Carti’s next tour is in the works. But he won’t be gracing the stage alone.

OPIUM TOUR LOADING “ANTAGONIST TOUR” PLAYBOI CARTI

DESTROY LONELY

KEN CARSON

HOMIXIDE GANG pic.twitter.com/uoVlW9hsDa — Our Generation Music (@OGMusicCo) July 7, 2023

In the image, not only is Playboi Carti photographed, but fellow recording artists Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and Homixide Gang are also listed in what is being dubbed the Antagonist Tour. Although Carti has remained radio silent on social media, seemingly since his arrest for felony aggravated assault in 2022, his rumored tourmate, Homixide Gang, took to Twitter to seemingly confirm the rumor.

Antagonist .. — HomixideMeechie5 (@HomixideX5) July 7, 2023

No further information on the supposed Antagonist Tour is known at this time. However, fans are presumably beginning to budget just in case it turns out to be true.