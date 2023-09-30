Is there a union for musicians?

As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes seem to be coming to an end, with negotiations scheduled for this coming Monday (October 2), many film and television viewers are impressed by the power these strikes have had, and the impact they’ve made throughout the industry. But as we’ve seen the results these strikes will yield, other creatives are wondering if these types of unions exist in other realms of creativity.

With platforms like TikTok and Spotify, discovering new music is easier than it’s ever been. An artist has several avenues to share their work. However, conversations about who owns whose masters, as well as meager streaming payouts, remain a hot topic in the music industry.