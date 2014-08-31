Is This A Video Of Rihanna Smoking Weed?

#Rihanna
Senior Editor
08.31.14 18 Comments
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show

Getty Image

Back in May, Rihanna got into a spat with Instagram over some nude pics she posted from a cover shoot with Lui magazine. After some back and forth, Rihanna decided it wasn’t worth the trouble and closed down the BADGALRIRI account forever. She occasionally posts bikini pics to her Twitter account but the content is nowhere near as risque.

Which brings us to this video from Instagram user, mdollas11. It shows Rihanna dancing on a boat with some friends and wait, is that a blunt (allegedly)?

I’m no expert but that certainly looks like one. This is the very definition of zero f*cks given.

[BlacksportsOnline]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSRihannaRihanna InstagramRihanna smoking weed

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP