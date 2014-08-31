Is This A Video Of Rihanna Smoking Weed?

Getty Image

Back in May, Rihanna got into a spat with Instagram over some nude pics she posted from a cover shoot with Lui magazine. After some back and forth, Rihanna decided it wasn’t worth the trouble and closed down the BADGALRIRI account forever. She occasionally posts bikini pics to her Twitter account but the content is nowhere near as risque.

Which brings us to this video from Instagram user, mdollas11. It shows Rihanna dancing on a boat with some friends and wait, is that a blunt (allegedly)?

I’m no expert but that certainly looks like one. This is the very definition of zero f*cks given.

