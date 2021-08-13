J Balvin channels art exhibit vibes in the video for his smooth new single “Que Locura.” As Balvin reflects — obsesses, really — over a past relationship, he quips that he’ll need a Men In Black neuralyzer to forget his lover. Meanwhile, in the video, Balvin makes himself part of an art show, being admired by attendees who mug the camera and dance to the tightly wound reggaeton beat.

The song is the first single from Balvin’s upcoming album José, which is due to drop on September 10. José naturally takes its title from Balvin’s real name (José Álvaro Osorio Balvín) and is his first project since releasing Colores in March of 2020 — just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the music industry. He’ll be hoping for better luck this go-around, betting that the virus can be contained in time for him to get in all the promotion he didn’t get to do last year (which the Latin Grammy-winning Colores genuinely deserved).

Since putting out that album, though, Balvin’s profile has only grown outside his native Colombia, resulting in cross-cultural collaborations with the likes of Skepta (“Nirvana“), Bobby Shmurda (Eladio Carrion’s “Tata” remix with Daddy Yankee), Metallica (a cover of the band’s “Wherever I Roam“), and Skrillex (“De La Ghetto“). He also became the second major artist to get his own McDonald’s meal.

Watch the video for “Que Locura” above.

Jose is due 9/10 on Sueños Globales.