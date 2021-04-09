J Balvin will hopefully grace the world with his sixth album at some point this year. The Latin star has seemingly been in high gear with its rollout the past few months and it continues with his latest release. Balvin teamed up with Khalid for their new single, “Otra Noche Sin Ti,” which arrives with a chilling new video.

The song itself finds both artists reflecting on the women from their past that unfortunately walked out of their lives. With smoke flowing around their ankles and the eerie atmosphere of a dimly-lit forest surrounding them, the pains of the duo’s losses are highlighted to a high extent.

The track is presumably the third single from Balvin’s upcoming album. He began its rollout with “Ma G” and continued it with “Tu Veneno.” The former was supported by a video that followed his return home to a barrio in Medellin while the latter came attached with a focused visual that saw the singer standing tall beside a group of supporters. In addition to the two singles, he also appeared on Pokemon 25: The Album and contributed to a multilingual remix of Ty Dolla Sign’s “Spicy” with Post Malone, Tyga, and YG.

As for Khalid, fans have also been waiting for his third album, one he gave an update on last year. “I’ll say early next year to be realistic lol,” Khalid said in response to a fan’s question on Twitter. With the first quarter of 2021 already in the books, Khalid’s next body of work should also be on the horizon.

Watch the video for “Otra Noche Sin Ti” above.

