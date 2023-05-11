Myke Towers is still riding the high from La Vidas Es Una, his album that released in March, and he detailed to Uproxx how J Balvin came to be featured on the track “Celos.”

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Balvin. He’s a guy that’s super humble. For example, if you write to him in a DM on Instagram, he will respond to you right away. That’s something that you don’t expect from him at the level of fame that he’s at,” Towers said. “I’m always like a little boy asking many questions with people like him because I like to learn. We had a great time when we shot the music video together. The other day we went to an Afrobeats concert together. Balvin is a leader. He has my respect.”

The “Celos” video finally arrived Wednesday, May 10, and Towers’ comfortable rapport with Balvin shines throughout the nearly three-minute visual directed by Andy Hines and produced by Anca Productions.

They take turns acknowledging their jealous and expressing confusion over why they feel it. From Spanish to English, the hook translates to, “I don’t understand why I’m jealous if you’re not mine.”

The video (ironically) could easily facilitate jealousy, as Balvin and Towers explore hidden gems of New York City. It elicits nostalgia when they post up in front of an empty soccer field, littered by autumn leaves. As soon as night falls, they playfully climb atop a yellow taxi before attending an elite, luxurious party.

Later in the video, a group of women dressed in all-black walk by Balvin and Towers, also donning all-black wardrobe, outside the soccer field. They stop and presumably flirt, revealing Balvin has the Batman logo dyed in his otherwise platinum blond hair. By the end, they walk into the night together.

Watch the “Celos” video above.