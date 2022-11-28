Myke Towers gets into a dance music groove in Daddy Yankee in his new single “Ulala.” Towers joined forces with the reggaeton pioneer for his beachside music video that was released on Friday (November 25).

Since breaking out in 2019, Myke Towers has become a Latin rap force. The Puerto Rican rapper knows how to work his piercing flow around genre, including reggaeton and Latin trap music. This past year, Towers has shown that he is an all-around Latin pop star with forays into electronic music in his hits “Luces De Neon” and “Experimento.” He also teamed up with Jhayco for alluring track “Ande Con Quien Ande.”

Towers continues to embrace elements of dance music in “Ulala.” The sexy love song was produced by Latin electronic duo Play-N-Skillz. They seamlessly blended reggaeton music with glowing house music beats. Towers switches between rapping and singing as he serenades a love interest. Daddy Yankee drops in towards the end and turns up the heat with his fiery guest verse.

“‘ULALA’ was a unique experience because it is the first song that is my release and in which Daddy Yankee collaborates and also my first time working with Play-N-Skillz,” Towers said in a statement. “The intention was to create a global song and no one was better than the great Daddy Yankee to achieve it.”

Towers parties with Daddy Yankee in Miami in the “Ulala” video that was directed by Mike Ho. The song will be a part of Towers’ upcoming album Michael. Earlier this year, he featured on Daddy Yankee’s final LP Legendaddy with their collaboration “Pasatiempo.”

