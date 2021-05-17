J. Cole’s Triumphant ‘Amari’ Video Literally Sets The Booth On Fire

J. Cole’s new album The Off-Season has only been out for three days but it’s already trending toward being one of the top-selling releases of the year so far. This is despite a rollout that only included two singles before the album’s release, neither of which received a music video. Today, the first video for The Off-Season arrived, and rather than being for either “The Climb Back” or “Interlude,” J. Cole instead released a video for the album’s second track “Amari,” which is named for his Dreamville labelmate Bas’s nephew.

We don’t know yet whether “Amari” is the video that Cole shot in January as he crossed off his to-do list ahead of “The Fall-Off,” but the video is an eye-catching collection of shots in which Cole flies a helicopter (sort of), reflects on his dorm-to-mansion come-up, and literally sets “the booth” on fire.

Aside from the “Amari” video, Cole’s unusual album rollout also included a documentary, Applying Pressure, a cover story in Slam in whch he denied that he’s preparing for retirement, an incendiary freestyle for the LA Leakers radio show, and most unusually of all, a surprise signing to the Basketball Africa League’s Rwanda team, where he scored three points in his debut game.

Watch J. Cole’s “Amari” video above.

The Off-Season is out now via Dreamville/Roc Nation. Get it here.