Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto, And Gucci Mane Will Headline The Inaugural TwoGether Land In Dallas

From the founders of ONE Musicfest comes Twogetherland, the Southwest’s newest hip-hop and R&B music festival. The inaugural TwoGether Land will take place over the course of two days — May 25 and 26 — at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. On the bill are some of the biggest names in music.

Including Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Gucci Mane, and Latto. Fans can also expect fire performances from That Mexican OT, Muni Long, Jeezy, Mariah The Scientist, Three 6 Mafia, and Tyla.

Dallas hip-hop favorites, including Big Tuck, Erica Banks, Yella Beezy, Dorrough, and Chalie Boy, will had some homegrown flavor to the inaugural festival. The podcast stage will host tapings of podcasts by The Smooothvega Podcast — hosted by veteran music manager Lorenzo “Smoothvega” Zenteno — Angela Yee’s Lipservice, Whorible Decisions, and more.

TwoGether Land arrives to Dallas by way of a partnership between One Musicfest and Live Nation Urban.

“We’re thrilled about going to Dallas for the inaugural TwoGether Land Festival,” said J. Carter, ONE Musicfest Founder in a statement. “Continuing our motto of unity through music, the festival will be an unforgettable experience for our ever-growing community. We look forward to TwoGether Land becoming a must-attend event, much like ONE Musicfest.”

Tickets for TwoGether Land are available for purchase here. You can see the full lineup below.

