Entertainers have a simple holiday wish, stop throwing sh*t onstage during performances. Just when you thought the gross trend had died off, news of its resurgence flooded social media.

While in Los Angeles for Rod Wave’s Nostalgia Tour stop on November 29, “Waste My Time” singer Ari Lennox fell victim to an attendee’s desperate and unacceptable cry for attention. Lennox was nearly hit with what appeared to be a water bottle hurled by a concertgoer. Lennox verbally ripped the fan a new one as the crowd cheered her on. Yesterday (November 30), for the tour’s next stop in Oakland, Lennox sported a helmet just in case someone tried the stunt again.

In a video shared by a fan, Lennox fiercely swayed onstage to her song “Shea Butter,” she temporarily rethought things. “Hey, Oakland. My name is Ari Lennox… I don’t know should I keep this thing on or what,” Lennox asked the crowd.

Lennox is known for her sharp sense of humor, but given the injuries sustained by Bebe Rexha in June, when she was hit in the eye with a phone, musicians aren’t willing to take any chances. Latto was nearly willing to grapple with one fan at Rolling Loud Germany who threw something at her. Hell, Cardi B took it a step further by throwing her microphone at a concertgoer who splashed her with water.

Fortunately for Lennox, the show went off without any new incidents.

