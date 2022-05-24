For Time’s annual 100 Most Influential People issue, rapper Jack Harlow penned an essay about his buddy Pete Davidson and his comedic craft. Though the two had been online friends for months before their official in-person meeting, the two officially linked up for the first time before Harlow’s appearance on Saturday Night Live last year.

Since then, the two have remained close, and Harlow considers Davidson one of his biggest inspirations.

“Pete’s appeal to the world has everything to do with his authenticity,” wrote Harlow. “He doesn’t try to hide the person that he is. It’s a classic recipe for success and connection. I would consider myself truthful, but being around Pete makes me want to continue to reach even further for the realest version of myself.”

Harlow’s essay coincides with the season finale of SNL‘s 47th season, which marked Davidson’s last show as an SNL cast member. Ahead of his SNL swan song, Davidson took to Instagram (by way of Dave Sirus), saying, “I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.”

